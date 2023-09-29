Column: Our Trees For Life Burundi harvest appeal is rooted in hope - so please lend your support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The East African diocese of Bujumbura, Burundi, is made up of rolling hills and valleys - in that respect, it is not unlike Derbyshire.

We have felt the impact of climate change here in Derbyshire in recent years. The consequences in Bujumbura are even more devastating.

My Harvest Appeal this year aims to support the people in Bujumbura as they fight the catastrophic effects of seasonal rains.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby. Photo by David Vowles.

The impact of climate change is felt by those who try to make a living cultivating the hillsides.

Recent years have seen dry seasons that have been particularly dry, and torrential rains in the wet season which have often caused flooding and devastating mudslides.

The people of Bujumbura urgently want to help themselves to stop their crops, livestock and buildings disappearing down the hillsides as the land gets eroded by the rains.

The Bishop of Repton visited Bujumbura this summer and saw for himself the need and the opportunities for the people of this East African state.

On his visit, Bishop Malcolm saw first hand how many homes, a church and a school were destroyed by torrential rain and strong winds and many fields were damaged. Animals, too, were swept away by landslides.

‘Trees for Life Burundi’ will assist communities to plant thousands of saplings to help stabilise and strengthen the land on the hillsides of Bujumbura bringing greater security and economic resilience and, at the same time, help wildlife and the environment in the area and beyond.

Trees hold hillsides in place, prevent erosion, and protect lives and livelihoods. They make all the difference locally and contribute globally to carbon capture.

It is a complex situation, but one remedy is relatively straightforward: I am delighted that this year’s appeal will offer hope by supporting the people and communities of Bujumbura, in danger of losing everything they have, by enabling them to plant trees.

It is a privilege to work together with the Diocese of Bujumbura in this way.

Climate change is, of course, a global phenomenon and trees planted in Bujumbura also address, to some degree, climate change in Derbyshire!

Landslides can have a far-reaching impact on communities, not only through the loss of houses and fields, but also through the destruction of critical facilities.

The destruction of a school, for example, means that opportunities for education and training in that community can be lost.

In turn, that greatly reduces the chances of becoming self-sufficient, of getting a job or starting a business, and that reduces the chances of being able to support yourself and a family adequately.

And that can lead to a loss of hope. ‘Trees for life Burundi’ is rooted in hope.

As well as providing funding for saplings, ‘Trees for life Burundi’ will provide training in good practice and networks to support local communities in Bujumbura become more sustainable learning from projects elsewhere in the country.

The people of Bujumbura have a lot of determination and know that by planting trees - thousands of trees - the roots will grow and help stabilise the land thereby offering hope for security today and for a better future

tomorrow.