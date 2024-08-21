Column: Our town is a sleeping giant with plenty to recommend it
I’m proud to be one of the newest members of the Destination Chesterfield board.
It gives me a good opportunity to give back to the town that I call home and help it develop and flourish over the years to come.
What is the greatest achievement for your business in the last year?
We launched a new product, called the Access Mini Guide, in collaboration with our neighbours in the Enterprise Centre, Accessible UK. It allows small venues to showcase their accessibility features to the public.
How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in three words?
A sleeping giant!
What is your favourite place to visit in Chesterfield?
I love visiting the Chesterfield Arms. It’s a fantastic pub with a great range of drinks available. It’s always got a welcoming atmosphere too.
How is your business becoming more sustainable?
We’re becoming more sustainable year-on-year. We use ethical business practices and local suppliers; plus the Enterprise Centre we are based in has a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating. I also use my role on the Destination Chesterfield board to encourage businesses to improve their environmental and sustainability goals.
Why do you love working in Chesterfield?
I love working here because of the local business community, and third-sector community. We are always collaborating, and always working to support each other. It makes our town a fantastic environment to work in.
How is your business supporting young people locally?
We offer young people apprenticeships, internships and work experience. In addition, we’re developing a new platform which helps young people with special educational needs to undertake vocational training in creative technologies.
What support or advice has your business received recently?
We receive support from Chesterfield Borough Council via their Innovation Support Programme. We have regular meetings with our adviser, Adrian Williamson who is always great at giving feedback, providing new ideas, and being a listening ear.
Which upcoming development will have the greatest impact on Chesterfield, and why?
The Chesterfield Station Masterplan. Providing a warm welcome for anyone coming to Chesterfield and leading them into the town centre will make a huge difference to the visitor experience and for our local businesses.
What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire by 2030? How can this be achieved?
By 2030, I would like to see Chesterfield become the most accessible and inclusive town in the UK. I
think we’re working towards that already. A lot of the developments that are happening in and around the town all have that ambition in mind, so I think we’ll get there!