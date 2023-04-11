​Making friends as an adult does feel a lot harder than back in the schoolyard, but remember, you don’t need to enter a conversation with the aim of leaving as best friends, just focus on enjoying sharing a moment in time.

There are lots of ways to make approaching new friendships a little less intimidating. It all starts with being yourself.

So firstly, it’ll take time for new faces to realise just how marvelous you are, like it will take you time to learn how lovely some of the other people in the room are.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

Be patient and make your initial marker of success getting to the event and through the door.

Secondly, asking questions is always a good start. Try and really listen to what people have to say. It shows you’re interested in them and it helps with asking the next question.

Our social events always have an interesting activity on the go or backdrop, so there’s plenty to comment on or talk about.

And lastly, don’t worry about remembering names. You can always ask again later.

Oddfellows Derbyshire Peak members enjoy live music from comedy band ThunderRoadz at a recent coffee morning. Social organiser and guest columnist Trudy Ford says new members are always welcome.

They probably can’t remember yours either.

Here at Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows, we have a whole host of social events planned with newcomers in mind. We know how nerve-wracking trying something new is, so we’ll do all we can to put you at ease.

Our regular coffee mornings are a great place to meet up with friendly people.

Our next one will take place at the Quaker Meeting House on Ashgate Road in Chesterfield on May 17. We have a guest speaker too, so that will take some of the pressure off having to talk!

We also meet regularly for meals out and will be visiting the Forest Garden Centre in Darley Dale on April 24.

And our walking group also meets twice a month with the next walk on April 21 near Baslow.

To give one of our events a try, get in touch with me, Trudy, on 07900 184696 or email [email protected]

I can also put a free copy of our latest events diary in the post to you.