Column: New training partner will help support affordable transport access

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wheels to Work (W2W) is delighted to welcome a new training partner to its growing network of motorcycle instructors across Derbyshire, writes Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of our mission to ensure more people have access to affordable, independent transport, W2W co-ordinator Kevin Fleming recently met with Nathaniel, an experienced motorcycle trainer based in Swadlincote.

Nathaniel runs Midlands Motorcycle School, and he’s now an approved CBT trainer for the Wheels to Work scheme in South Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin said: “Wheels to Work provides training for all riders who join the scheme, including the ‘CBT Plus’ to ensure our riders are fully equipped to use the roads confidently. Our aim is to help riders feel confident and capable on the road before they begin renting one of our bikes.

"Wheels to Work provides training for all riders who join the scheme, including the ‘CBT Plus’ to ensure our riders are fully equipped to use the roads confidently."

"We’re thrilled to add Midlands Motorcycle School to our list of trusted training partners. You can now choose professional, friendly training with Nathaniel through our scheme.”

Midlands Motorcycle School offers Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) courses for anyone aged 16 and over, as well as a variety of other motorcycle training options.

Nathaniel, who is fully qualified by the DVSA and has over two years’ experience at other training centres, is passionate about supporting people into work and education through low-cost, practical transport solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the rising cost of transport, mopeds and motorcycles are becoming increasingly vital,” Nathaniel says. “I’m proud to partner with Wheels to Work to make CBT more accessible and help students gain the freedom and mobility they need.”

Guest columnist Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

To take a CBT course, learners must hold at least a provisional driving license and bring it on the day of training. Midlands Motorcycle School currently offers weekend CBT sessions most Saturdays and Sundays. Bookings can be made via their website at www.midlandsmotorcycleschool.com.

To learn more about the Wheels to Work scheme and how it could help you, visit www.wheelstowork.org.