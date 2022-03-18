Column: Never too late to quit smoking - and there's plenty of help out there for you

Stopping smoking is one of the best things you will ever do for your health.

This month I want to give you five reasons to stop today:

It will save you money

Columnist Jackie Buxton, chief officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

If you smoke 20 cigarettes a day, you are likely to be spending around £3,500 a year on cigarettes. (Based on £9.60 per 20 cigarettes).

It reduces the risk of heart disease, vascular disease and respiratory disease and a whole range of cancers

Smoking seriously harms your health, but stopping allows your lungs to repair. Within days your heart rate will drop and within weeks you will have reduced the risk of sudden death from a heart attack. Within in a year you will have cut the risk of coronary heart disease by half.

Your taste and smell will improve

After only a few days, your taste and smell will get better.

Symptoms of existing respiratory diseases will improve

If you suffer from asthma, after a few weeks you will notice you are having fewer attacks. Your lung function improves and you will find you are coughing less and experiencing less shortness of breath. If you have mild to moderate COPD you will also see an improvement in lung function.

You will improve the health of friends and family

When you stop smoking, you are reducing the harm you do to others when they breath in your smoke. Second-hand smoke is particularly harmful to children and babies who are at risk of:

Sudden and unexpected death in infancy

Respiratory/chest illnesses and infections

Reduced lung function, middle ear disease and asthma attacks

It’s also less likely your children will become smokers if you quit.

You don’t have to do this alone

Quitting smoking is hard and willpower is not always enough. There is now a range of support available through the NHS. Visit your local community pharmacy and they can offer advice, sign-post you to the local Stop Smoking Service and help you chose stop smoking aids to help you quit.

The NHS has developed an app that allows you to check your progress, see how much money you’re saving and get daily support. It’s available on the Apple App Store or Google Play. You can also get a free personal quit plan – you just answer three questions online to find the right combination of support for you.

And there’s also a Facebook group, search: Smokefree Quit Smoking Support Group.