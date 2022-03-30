It is wonderful out there in nature. Spring has sprung!

Even the rain is gentler and warmer to the touch. I love this season. The clocks go forward, the evenings are lighter. The sunsets are glorious. The mornings are brighter, the birdsong louder, the smells sharper. Winter just makes me appreciate spring all the more.

That is the key – appreciation. The secret to enjoying our world is to be grateful. To improve our mental well-being, we must give thanks.

Kate Hull Rodgers, guest columnist.

It is easier than you think. My favourite expression is that we must ‘Commune with Nature’. What’s that when it’s at home?

I was given this as an exercise when I was at drama school. I was to go out and Commune with Nature. Commune, I thought, that’s a bit much. It sounds almost religious, definitely spiritual. I was perplexed so I set out for an exploration in the woods. I was thoroughly enjoying myself, but was I communing?

Soon I found myself sitting on a log watching the sunset. As I sat, trying to commune , I found myself doing a very popular exercise called Grounding.

This is where you focus on one sense at a time. You observe what you perceive. I started with sight, what did I see? I observed that there were tree trunks. The sun was dappling through.

There was grass and sand and clouds and ants and mushrooms and stones and rocks and sticks and I was overwhelmed. No wonder up to 86 per cent of our learning is through sight.

Next I tried smell. Yes I could definitely smell the trees. I have since learned that trees emit odours that trigger a release of serotonin in humans. This works to destress us. Yes, the smell was comforting.

As I continued to Commune with Nature, I was conscious of what I could hear, taste and feel. It is all about being mindful.

If you have ever wondered about mindfulness, it is as simple as focusing on all the perceptions of your five senses. This will bring you into the present - that is the goal.

Back in drama school, I did have a spiritual epiphany. I was overcome by all that nature had to commune with. And now, every year, as the earth awakens, I make sure I take myself to the woods and I do a bit of Grounding.

I hope you try it. You’ll be surprised how much it will positively impact your mental health.

Here’s to nature.