Column: My guilty little secret is proving harder and harder to maintain these days

It’s a difficult habit to maintain. To buy an energy drink in a shop requires age verification.

I’m aware I don’t look like I’m under 16. Some days I don’t look under 60, which is more galling when you think of my real age.

The problem comes when you use a self-scan till. In an age when we’re told AI will replace us all, these tills still can’t work out that I’m over 16.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a comedian and writer from the East Midlands.

I have to wait for an unobservant member of staff to notice my struggle and come over to approve my purchase.

Still, I persist and treat myself to a little boost when needed.

I don’t think they’re a health drink but, as a new parent with a few freelance jobs, I sometimes need help to burn both ends of my candle.

The downside with drinking sugar-free energy drinks is all of the advice you get from people when they see you drinking one. I’ve had co-workers stop me mid-gulp to say, “Those drinks are bad for your health.”

The person who did that to me had just come back from a holiday to New Zealand where they went bungee jumping. Surely that is more of a dangerous pursuit.

It’s been made worse by the news that the artificial sweetener aspartame has been categorised by the World Health Organisation as a substance which “possibly cases

cancer”.

Now when I’m spotted having a quick swig of a zero calorie energy drink, they treat me like I’ve just let up a huge cigar.

Aspartame is also in the safer category than eating red meat. That’s classed as “probably causes cancer”. If you’re eating a bacon roll while judging my can of Monster, you’re wrong.

Also more carcinogenic than aspartame is working night shifts. That’s in the “probably” section too.

All of these activities are in safer categories than smoking, drinking and the Sun.

I mean the thing in the sky not the newspaper - but there’s probably one newsreader who disagrees.

