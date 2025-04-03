Column: Mindfulness improves your life in so many ways and makes you feel truly alive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am often asked “What is mindfulness? How does it work?” Good question, writes Kate Hull Rodgers.

It is a term that is bandied about. We think it just means being aware. But I’m here to tell you there is a lot more to it than just noticing a few things.

Mindfulness is about being absorbed in the present moment. No rehashing the past, no anticipating the future. You are absorbed deeply.

It is using all your senses so that you are truly awake to the world. You don’t have to use all your senses at once. You can achieve mindfulness simply by closing your eyes, breathing deeply and then opening your eyes and looking around. Seeing what is there. Seeing with fresh eyes.

Mindfulness can come from having a massage.

Your body is awake to many signals. In particular touch and smell (of the oils used). Mindfulness can be achieved by having a Reike session, there is no touching yet you can feel sensations deeply.

I recommend a simple exercise to achieve an understanding of the all encompassing sense of mindfulness. By this I mean using all the senses. Get a glass of water. Have a swig. Nice isn’t it?

Now let’s practise some mindfulness. SEE the water in the glass. Ask yourself some questions. Is it moving, is it still? HEAR the water. Probably not much sound as it sits in your water glass. But it made noise when it came out of the tap.

TOUCH the glass. Is it cold, is it smooth? Swill the glass. Is there any SMELL? And finally TASTE. Drink a healthy gulp of water. It should taste differently to when you just had a swig a few minutes ago. It should taste richer, colder, fuller. Mindfulness expands the senses. Mindfulness feels fantastic.

So it is as easy as that. You can awaken your senses by acknowledging your senses. Mindfulness is simply about being present. You know what…. it is great to do this exercise with chocolate. I don’t know about you, but when I eat chocolate I am often dissatisfied. I want more.

But if I practise mindfulness prior to eating, I find I am more easily satiated. The chocolate is more fulfilling. Mindfulness helps you to become satisfied.

Mindful walking is one of the best things you can do. I don’t only mean when you are out in the woods and enjoying your surroundings.

I mean in the house when you go from the living room to the kitchen for a cup of tea. Feel your feet on the ground, sense the shift of weight from one leg, then foot to the other. It is pure joy. It’s like you are walking on air.

Mindfulness, in so many ways, improves your life and makes you feel truly alive. Give it a go and find out how remarkable it truly is.