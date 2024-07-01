Column:​ Making friends in groups like Oddfellows can help to beat boredom in retirement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​We recently ran a national survey which found that a third of retirees (39 per cent) have worked through negative feelings such as loneliness, boredom and a reduced sense of identity and purpose, writes Trudy Ford, social organiser for Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

Of those who felt bored, 66 per cent said this happened within the first year, and a third in just three months.

They said that some of the reasons for this was having too much time on their hands, having a lack of motivation or purpose and that they struggled with a lack of daily routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You have grand plans when you retire, and rightly so. However, the reality is that you can have lots of free time on your hands and, if you don’t give your days structure and purpose, it can be hard to keep yourself motivated.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

This is one thing our friendship group, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows, can really help with – by giving you lots of things to put in your diary. You’ll find opportunities to meet up with new people, try new activities and visit new places.

We’ve around 300 members as part of our group, who are mostly older adults and retirees. And we hold around seven events each month in and around the Chesterfield and wider Derbyshire area, from walks, talks and coffee mornings, to lunches, excursions and quizzes.

One of our members, Mick Palmer, 69, from Chesterfield, retired from his job five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has shared that by adding regular Oddfellows events into his diary it has helped him find more enjoyment in retirement.

​Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows members are pictured enjoying a Senior Spireites lunch at the SMH Group Stadium, home of Chesterfield FC, complete with the National League Trophy.

“I’ve found that you have to have something to look forward to and it’s a great way to get to know other people in a similar situation,” said Mick.

“You can also try activities that wouldn’t normally come your way, like trips out and some of the guest talks. You need to stay curious and try new things or boredom can definitely creep in.

“I also lend a hand when it’s needed. It feels good to feel part of a team. You can miss that aspect of working life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of our upcoming activities, which newcomers are invited to join us at, include an evening meal at the Greyhound at Higham on July 12, an afternoon tea coffee morning in Chesterfield on July 17 and a lunch at the Anglers Rest in Millers Dale on July 22.

If you’d like to find out more about Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows, or to request a local events diary,

contact me on [email protected] or call 01246 273076.

We’d love to welcome you along.