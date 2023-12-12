Column: Make sure your medicine cabinet is ready for the festive period

​Have you got the last of your presents? Are the decorations up? Have you plannedwhen your relatives and friends will be visiting?, writes Steve Hulme, medicines and pharmacy lead for NHS Derby and Derbyshire.

​There’s one more thing you really should do in good time before the Christmas holiday period – and that’s to make sure your medicine cabinet is ready too.

The three bank holidays for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day mean that your usual pharmacy and GP practice won’t be open to collect or order your medicines.

They will also be extra busy during the run-up to the festive period.

Steve Hulme, medicines and pharmacy lead for NHS Derby and Derbyshire

That means that if you have a regular prescription that you need to place your order in good time.

Otherwise you risk running out at a time when you will still need your medication.

You can order medicines in a number of ways: on the NHS app – you can find it in your app store or online; via the Derby and Derbyshire Medicines Online Service – which is online or by phone. You can find it easily by searching it online; through your GP practice or normal pharmacy.

In the run-up to Christmas, the Medicines Online Service will accept requests 14 days in advance of the due date, instead of the usual seven days.

Even if you are not someone who has a regular prescription it’s still a good idea to keep your medicine cabinet stocked up for bank holidays.

Keep a first aid kit in there, along with painkillers, antiseptic wipes and medicines for conditions like diarrhoea and indigestion.

Common painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen are good for relieving headaches, period pains, joint sprains and bringing down temperatures.

Anti-histamine tablets and creams will help reduce itching from insect bites, chicken pox and allergic reactions to food or animals.

By having what you need in your medicine cabinet you can look after yourself, or self-care, if you get to feel poorly over the holiday period.

Remember that, if you do need urgent care over the holiday period, the NHS is there for you.