At the World Toe-Wrestling Championships in Ashbourne this month, the fights will be ferocious, so perhaps you’re already deep in training to win this annual competition?

​If toe-wrestling isn’t your thing, perhaps you’ve already enjoyed one of Derbyshire’s great

bookfests earlier in the year?

The Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

It was a pleasure to celebrate the Buxton International Festival at St John’s Buxton earlier this month – maybe you were there and enjoyed some of the comedy, dance or film at the Fringe? Or if you’re more of a music lover, the line up at Y Not is great this year.

Festivals and events in Derbyshire are back with a bang, recovering from the cancellations caused by the pandemic and reminding us just what an important role they play in bringing us together for fun, creativity and shared endeavour.

There are lots of family-friendly events across our county. The variety is amazing and there really is something for everyone, from dance to theatre to music to crafts and much more.

Even better, many of our festivals feature local, independent food and drink producers so

we can sample or buy the finest local ales, cheeses, pies, honey and more that Derbyshire has to offer.

These events bring people together to share a common love, whether that’s blues music, woodland crafts, contemporary dance or just the chance to watch and marvel at human inventiveness.

Not only do the performers and makers get to share their craft with each other, they share it all with us, the audience.

In the Church, we’re doing our bit too. Many of our parish churches support their local arts and cultural events, and host their own - from lunchtime concerts, creative writing workshops and painting exhibitions.

Derby Cathedral has a vibrant arts programme and this summer, if the music of Queen, Abba or Fleetwood Mac is your thing, then look out for the tribute concerts by candlelight.

Thinking back over the past few years and reflecting on the impact of the pandemic on public gatherings like festivals and concerts, it’s almost unbelievable now to remember how much we missed that relaxed togetherness and joy of connecting with each other outside our homes.

There are many thousands who craft, sing or paint in their spare time or in retirement but there are also approximately 10,000 people employed in creative or digital industries in Derbyshire.

Arts enrich the lives of a huge number of people so I’d love to see even more. Some of those are part of the brilliant charities working to make the arts more inclusive – groups like Junction Arts who do so much to bring creative activities to those who normally find them out of reach.

Not only does taking part in a creative activity improve your wellbeing, it can also build confidence and skills which can help us flourish across other areas of life.

For me, a vibrant culture to be proud of in Derbyshire is one where we celebrate unique gifts of every person and give space for them to share those gifts with others.

In the arts, this might be performing the song you’ve composed or exhibiting your lino-prints. It might be running a samba-drumming workshop for children or giving a talk about a local artist. It

could be designing video games, or digital spaces.

Or it could be singing in your church choir, making a patchwork quilt or repairing costumes for the annual pantomime.

All of this adds up to make us who we are as a region, proud of our artistic heritage and generous in sharing our passions with others.

I might be a little too late now to get into title-fighting shape and challenge at this year’s World Toe-Wrestling Championships but don’t be surprised to see me out and about at some of Derbyshire’s other great festivals and events.