Column: Keep an eye out for the warning signs of strokes this winter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thanks to advances in NHS care, more people than ever are now surviving a stroke, but strokes remain the fourth single leading cause of death in the UK.
As paramedics, we recognise stroke as a life-threatening emergency.
Receiving treatment quickly is vital, to give that person the best possible chance of recovery from a stroke.
Recent data shared by the NHS in England has showed the average time to call 999 for stroke symptoms is about an hour and a half.
If you experience any symptoms of a stroke, it’s important you get to hospital as soon as possible for specialist treatment. You should call 999 straight away.
We remember symptoms of a stroke by thinking FAST:
Face – are they struggling to smile?
Arm – can they raise both arms?
Speech – is their speech slurred?
Time – it’s time to call 999
Symptoms are not always dramatic, and even noticing one symptom is enough to call 999 for emergency help.
Strokes can happen to anyone at any age. Those at increased risk include those over 50, people from a Black or South Asian background, or those living with existing medical conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes.
This winter, it’s important that people only call 999 for life-threatening emergencies, like stroke.
Calling 999 when it’s not an emergency might delay our response to someone who needs an emergency ambulance.
For urgent help, or if you’re not sure what to do, you can call NHS 111.