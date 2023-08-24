Column: Join our group as we aim to protect community’s assets in Matlock

Community Land Trusts are democratic, non-profit making organisations that own and develop land for the community.

They are run by ordinary people who want to make a difference by putting control of assets into the hands of local people.

They act as long-term stewards of land and assets so that they are put to the benefit of the local community, not just for now but for future generations.

Guest columnist Markham May is chair of Matlock Community Land Trust.

Derbyshire County Council has put Cavendish Road car park and adjoining playing field up for sale, against the wishes of local residents.

MCLT wants to protect these community assets forever by acquiring them for the local community.

Some Matlock residents have used the car park for over 30 years and were shocked when Derbyshire County Council blocked off the car park and entrances to houses in April this year.

MCLT has had huge support from the people of Matlock since we floated the idea of acquiring the car park and field.

Matlock Community Land Trust (MCLT) has been formed to further the social, economic and environmental interests of the community of Matlock and surrounding area. It is a community interest company and registered society under the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014.

We have been successful in our bid to have the car park designated as an asset of community value. Derbyshire Dales District Council has agreed to put it on the list of community assets based on the evidence presented to them by MCLT.

This means we now have time to put funding together. Having ownership would mean that instead of the car park and playing field being potentially sold off to developers to build 30 houses, the land would be owned by the community for perpetuity.

Our ideas for the car park and playing field include the building of nine much-needed social housing units, maintaining over 40 parking spaces for local residents, allotments, raised beds and a community orchard.

There would also be picnic benches, a community lodge and poly tunnel, a wildlife area and pond. If you support our ideas, why not join us? Membership costs £1. Contact [email protected]