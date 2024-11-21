Column: Jobs galore in the garden to make sure your wildlife survives the winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For many, December is a time to enjoy the garden from the comfort of your home, but there are still jobs you can do to ensure your wildlife survives the winter, says our gardening columnist Sara Milne.

Even in the smallest garden it is possible to provide food, water and shelter from bad weather for common garden birds. If you have a balcony or small patio make sure hanging feeders are topped up.

Birds will start to venture closer to the house as food supplies run out. In colder weather, cut a branch from a conifer and lay it on the ground to make an ‘umbrella’ that keeps an area free from frost and allows birds to find insects.

Gardening columnist Sara Milne.

As much as you may like to, it is not a good time to remove or severely prune evergreens or shrubs with berries or hips as these provide more than just food for birds and mammals. Insects, including ladybirds, take cover in dense conifers which are also populated by smaller birds such as wrens for roosting on cold nights.

So before you start any major winter garden activities take into account the disturbance to wildlife it may cause.

However, if you have evergreens and shrubs in your garden then you can make natural seasonal decorations for free by gathering your own greenery.

Simply cut some berries and foliage to use in arrangements, door wreaths and banister swags.

"Berries with foliage provide the best effect in festive arrangements and can be coupled with shrubby shoots of ivy for a classic display", says gardening columnist Sara Milne.

Prepare cut stems by putting them straight into a bucket of water at room temperature for a couple of hours then cut them all again and crush the ends before giving them another soak in fresh water. Harvest whole cotoneaster branches or springs of berries to wire into wreaths; watch out for thorns if using pyracantha with its prolific berries ranging from pale yellow through to rich red; holly berries with foliage provide the best effect in festive arrangements and can be coupled with shrubby shoots of ivy for a classic display.

Once you’ve taken your pick for seasonal decorations, you can always increase your stock for the coming years by taking some hardwood cuttings – one of the top jobs for gardeners this month:

Hardwood cuttings provide an easy and reliable method of propagating a range of deciduous climbers, trees and shrubs and they can be taken from mid-autumn until late winter when more time is usually available to gardeners. Some evergreen plants, hollies for example, can also be taken at the same time of year as other hardwood cuttings.

Check your winter protection structures are still securely in place. Cold, wet, windy winter weather can damage trees, shrubs and garden structures such as trellis. Improving shelter, staking plants, mulching, wrapping pots and careful matching of plants to places will help to prevent this kind of damage.

Insulate outdoor taps and prevent ponds from freezing. If your pond is stocked with fish and it does freeze over, melt the ice by placing a hot pan on the surface, or install a pond heater or water feature.