Column: It's no surprise that visitors return to our beautiful part of the country

Our role includes handling the marketing for the house, garden and farmyard, our events such as the country fair and horse trials, as well as our catering and retail outlets, including the farm shop.

Our main focus is on attracting visitors to the house, garden and farmyard, as these are the areas that are managed by the Chatsworth House Trust. The trust is a registered charity and relies on income from ticket sales in order to maintain the estate for the benefit of visitors.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Guest columnist Jonathan Fish

The way our teams have bounced back after the peak of the pandemic has been incredible. After some of the most challenging times in recent history, the drive, determination and positivity shown by those who work at Chatsworth enabled us to move quickly and effectively in reopening the estate and welcoming visitors back safely.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My two favourite places are the Pomegranate and Winding Wheel Theatres. I’ve seen some great comedy shows at the Winding Wheel and I love the Pomegranate, as most of the times I’ve been, it’s to watch my daughters performing in different shows.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The Peak District is a beautiful part of the country and I feel very privileged to both live and work here. It’s wonderful to welcome visitors from other parts of the UK to enjoy it too, and it’s no surprise that so many come back year after year.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have apprentices across the business, from plumbers to farmers, and electricians to foresters. We receive many requests for work experience and always ensure that we accommodate students where we can.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

When the pandemic struck, we redoubled our efforts to help support those most in need. During the lockdowns, we ran a free local delivery service from the farm shop to ensure that those who were shielding, or unable to get to the shops, could still get groceries. We also provided free meals and accommodation to front line NHS staff.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I am hopeful that HS2 will have a very positive impact on Chesterfield and the surrounding area. It should make travel to and from the area much easier and faster, connecting the town with other key towns and cities.

