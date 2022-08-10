Column: It’s nice to be recognised but we will continue to work hard for people

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While no member of our team does their job for praise or accolades, it is nice for our work to be recognised at such esteemed events - especially because, right now, this work is more important than ever.

With fuel prices skyrocketing at eye-watering rates, many living in rural areas are finding it difficult to heat their homes - not least the 67,000 living off the mains gas grid who have seen energy bills rise by 400 per cent in just over a year.

Further to this, thousands of households are struggling to put food on the table, with demand for food banks rising by 49 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

Guest columnist George White from Rural Action Derbyshire.

These issues have made our community oil buying service increasingly vital to so many.

W e have negotiated a fairer price for our customers, helping to save them around £40,000 a year in total.

We have also stepped up efforts to deliver healthy meals to families across the county, including 25,000 to vulnerable schoolchildren during the October half-term.

Although we’re delighted that our response has been recognised on the national stage, we will certainly not be resting on our laurels now.

The Rural Action Derbyshire team are pictured.

We already have plans to expand our food poverty support, helping eight community pantries to provide affordable, nutritious food to those in need - offering a full supermarket shop for ten per cent of the usual price.

And we will be continuing with our Rural Hardship Fund, which provides vulnerable people with cash, food or household goods to help them cope with these difficult times.

Hopefully we can win some prizes this September and make our trips down to the capital memorable ones, but regardless of whether we do or not, one thing is for certain - we will keep working hard until no-one is disadvantaged because they live in a rural area.

