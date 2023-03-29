Column: It's my great privilege to meet all sorts of impressive people in Derbyshire and beyond

As for me, I’m looking forward to longer days and being able to enjoy a cup of tea (or glass of wine) outside. I don’t think it will be long now - we have glimpses of winter turning to spring, of life returning to long-hibernating plants and of new growth in the fields and farms around us.

Easter is around the corner and for Christians, like the coming of spring, it symbolises the triumph of new life over death.

During the 40 days of Lent that precede Easter many give up a small pleasure as a test of self-discipline while they reflect and remember Jesus's fasting in the desert.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby. Picture by David Vowles.

In the final days of Lent comes the observation of Holy Week, peppered with solemn remembrance of the last supper and Jesus’ death on the cross.

The joy and jubilations of his rise on Easter Sunday signalled by all the chocolate bunnies, chicks and eggs that fill the shelves of my local supermarket.

As I travel my personal spiritual journey towards Easter this year, I am reflecting on where I give my best for the common good in response to Jesus giving everything for us all on the cross.

Part of what I give is worked out in public. At the end of March, I’m spending several days ‘on duty’ in the House of Lords.

I am one of 26 Lords Spiritual who take it in turns to lead the House in prayer at the start of every session and speak on many issues of concern.

For me, this might link to my work with The Children’s Society - asking a question about children and young people who, for example, are trafficked, or homeless or in prison.

Or it might be scrutinising legislation to make sure the laws that are passed do not have unintended, harmful consequences.

Sometimes, my role is simply to listen and be a pastoral presence in the background.

I’m part of a group of members and administration staff at the House of Lords who are working together on an equal footing to create a positive working culture across Parliament.

My position gives me the great privilege of meeting all sorts of impressive people, in Derbyshire as much as in parliament, many of whom are quietly contributing to the common good where they live.

Some are not religious but many do take inspiration for their contribution to the greater good from their faith, whatever it may be.

What we share is a commitment to doing what we can to improve lives in our communities.

Perhaps like me, you’ll pause this Easter to reflect on how you can give your best wherever you live, work or study in response to Jesus who gave his all for us.

You may like to join a local church service, perhaps a reflective service in Holy Week, or a celebration of the joy of Easter on Sunday, April 9? You will be warmly welcomed at a church near you so go to https://www.achurchnearyou.com/ for more.

At any church service this Easter, you will hear reminders that despite the uncertainty, change and confusion that is such a part of life, the sacrifice of Jesus gave us a moment of profound moral clarity that continues to light our way many centuries later.

May the hope and the promise of new life amid uncertainty bring you joy this Easter.