Column: ‘It’s all about me’: we are living in the ultimate ‘culture of narcissism'

The term ‘narcissism’ refers to people who are self-obsessed and incapable of acknowledging the needs of other people, says writer Laurence Coupe.

It is known in psychiatric circles as a personality disorder. The term derives from the ancient Greek myth of Narcissus, who fell in love with the reflection of his own image.

A long while ago, Christopher Lasch wrote a book called The Culture Of Narcissism.

That was 1979, and it has always struck me that he was reacting against what came to be called ‘The Me Decade’, when the communal initiatives of the 1960s were replaced by an obsession with self and a constant urge to articulate one’s emotional needs, often at the expense of those of other people. Self-absorption supplanted social responsibility.

If the 1970s was a self-absorbed decade, what about the 2020s?

Well, the obvious factor is the widespread use of electronic devices, which more and more people are allowing to take over their lives.

On a typical train journey, nearly all the passengers have their heads bowed, absorbed in the images and ideas they find on their mobile phones. No-one talks to anyone else. All that matters is their attempt to find identity in social media and their thirst for validation via ‘likes’.

The word ‘social’ is really quite ironic, as ‘social networking’ increasingly isolates individuals in a constant pursuit of a personality more exciting than the one that they’ve managed to develop. And much of it is focused on physical appearance, hence the proliferation of ‘selfies’.

This daily habit is by no means harmless. Consider the video games that more and more young people are participating in. These trap the consumer in a constant and futile quest for fulfilment. Real life may seem dreary and depressing, offering no chance for self-expression. But in the game they are victorious – often via violence.

Alarmingly there are cases where the violence has been acted out in real life.

Finally, let us not overlook the fact that some of our world leaders seem to exemplify narcissistic traits: grandiosity, lack of empathy and an insistence on total control.

I will leave you with the report that, in a ‘hot mic’ moment, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were overheard talking to each other about the possibility of their own immortality, thanks to innovations in biotechnology.

Surely this is evidence that they have not accepted their humanity, and that their mindset is ultimately narcissistic?