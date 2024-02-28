Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to new data from Experien, the average 18-35-year-old with a partner is £2,250 in debt because of social media.

It goes like this. You look at Instagram and see posts of lavish holidays, designer gifts, and fancy dinners. You sit there in your saggy t-shirt in front of some reality TV show and you feel like you’re not doing enough with your partner.

The next thing you know you’re renting out the Eiffel Tower for breakfast or paying for Taylor Swift to sing you a ringtone for your loved one. You’ve been gaslit.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

The thing about social media is that none of it is really real. No-one posts pictures of themselves wearing their baggy pyjamas or having an evening in doing nothing.

You’re not trying to keep up with the Joneses. You’re trying to keep up with the curated, staged and edited best bits of the Joneses and it leaves you in debt.

Obviously, it’s easy for me to pass on the wisdom and say, “Don’t fall for it.” The real problem starts when your partner looks at social media and says, “Why don’t we do anything nice, like rent out a log cabin at the South Pole?” Good luck telling them why an evening in with a curry is more reasonable.

In the survey, almost two-thirds believe that social media has corrupted people’s motives for dating. Instead of looking for love, they’re looking for money and material things.

Unsurprisingly, it’s worse for men. One in 20 men claim they’ve racked up more than £10,000 in debt from dating.

They’re also snooping on their potential dates’ social media profiles to see if they can keep up with their lifestyle. Over one third of men confess to doing this, compared to only 28 per cent of women.

The same rule applies. They’ll only post the cream of the experiences. It’s like you’re competing with the best days they have ever had. You can’t keep that up.

If that wasn’t enough, men are also expected to foot the bill on date nights. Four in five men say they always pay, while less than one in five women say they prefer to pay.

All in all, it looks like you’ll make quite a saving by staying single and spending realistic amounts of money on yourself. This only works if you’re currently single; if you’re married, don’t get divorced as that’ll cost you a lot more.

