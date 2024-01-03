Column: ​It is better to learn from our mistakes in life and then move on

When Frank Sinatra agreed to record a French song with English lyrics (written by Paul Anka), he couldn’t have known how often it would be quoted, says Derbyshire-based writer Laurence Coupe.

By now, we all know those defiantly casual lines: ‘Regrets, I’ve had a few/But then again, too few to mention.’

At a time of year when we usually make resolutions, we often ponder our own reasons to feel regret.

For example, we may resolve to keep to a diet, having regretted our gain in weight.

Guest columnist Laurence Coupe.

That’s fair enough, but on the whole we might do worse than adopt Sinatra’s carefree approach to the apparent obligation to be in a constant state of guilt.

Of course, we’re not talking about criminal or malicious behaviour, about which the perpetrator should surely feel continual remorse. Rather, we’re talking about everyday mistakes that any of us might make.

Here I think it’s worth quoting 19th century philosopher Soren Kierkegaard, who puts this issue into perspective: ‘Life can only be understood backwards, but it has to be lived forwards.’

In other words, we have to blunder along as best we can, doing what we think is appropriate at the time – without ever knowing the full consequences.

"Let’s give ourselves permission to feel a little more comfortable with learning from our mistakes and then moving on", says writer Laurence Coupe on the issue of regrets.

For instance, a man of 50 might torment himself by wondering: ‘What on earth was I playing at 30 years ago? What was I thinking of at the age of 20?’

Or else he might take time to reflect: ‘Well, that was then; this is now.’

Perhaps we might also learn from the wisdom of spiritual thinker Eckhart Tolle. In The Power of Now, he distinguishes between two kinds of time. If you made a mistake in the past, and learn from it now, without making any fuss, you are using ‘clock time’.

But if you dwell on it, if you make it ‘mine’, and if you indulge in self-criticism, remorse or guilt, you are trapping yourself in ‘psychological time’.

Regret will have become a permanent obsession which is poisoning your mind. Tolle tells us to remind ourselves that we are always in the ‘Now’, and to celebrate the awareness that comes with it.

We might not describe Frank Sinatra as spiritual thinker. But when he sang Paul Anka’s song, he was right after all.