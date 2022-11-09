It’s an amazing community initiative, borne out of a multi-agency approach to tackling loneliness and isolation, is in its second year. And the brainchild of Derbyshire Voluntary Action’s ‘Feeling Connected’ team are based in our welcoming Hub on Low Pavement in Chesterfield town centre.

Project manager James Starky said: “We had an exciting fortnight of championing local groups and individuals who bring their communities together, a ‘thank you’ event on October 19 at our Hub and produced 3000 copies of our fantastic free newspaper called ’Nurturing Neighbourliness’, offering 50 great ideas for people to use in their neighbourhood.”

Chris Newton, Friends of Eastwood Park said, “Lovely event yesterday, so nice to meet up again and make new contacts and share ideas. It really was so good, and I’ve arranged to meet up with two other groups already. Thanks again for the continued support, you do a fantastic job for our community.”

Jacqui Willis, chief executive at Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

Feeling Connected has played a vital part in the creation and continuation of many valuable community initiatives over the last two years.

Here are some great examples of funding proposals which we are delighted to have recently awarded a grand total of £30,672.30 from our latest Feeling Connected Grant!

Grassland Hasmoor Big Local Group and Friends of Eastwood Park who applied together for funds for their ‘Let’s Chat’ benches and ‘Let’s Chat’ friendship and IT Group.

Derbyshire LGBT+ to set up three new social groups for LGBT+ over 18s at the LGBT+ Centre on Rutland Road in Chesterfield.

Barrow Hill Community Trust will now be able to reopen New Haven Rest Centre, an amazing community facility which sadly closed in 2020.

Spokesperson Ann Lucas told us: “A small group of wonderful volunteers will manage the room on a day-to-day basis to provide a safe, warm and friendly space this coming winter.”

Chatsworth Wellbeing Centre for a monthly free peer support recovery group for people living with a chronic exhaustive condition. These include Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, Post Viral Fatigue (including Long Covid) and Fibromyalgia.

Compassionate Voices will provide four wellbeing and empowerment workshops entitled The Power of You. The workshops will support up to 50 women to stay connected and encourage them to reconnect with others socially.

B:friend is a face-to-face befriending project. Its Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Group support new work in our area, where volunteer befrienders pledge to visit an isolated older neighbour once a week for an hour.

East Peak Countryside Associates will be working with members of the community in Chesterfield to support people to be healthy using the outdoors.

These projects become part of our awesome Feeling Connected family.

If you would like to find out more about Feeling Connected or the above initiatives, you can contact James Starky, project manager on 07743 514934 or message Feeling Connected via Facebook: @FeelingConnectedDVA