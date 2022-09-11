As a prepayment meter customer, your energy supplier will be able to give you temporary credit if you can’t afford to top up your meter.

They might add this to your meter automatically, but if they don’t, you can call them and ask them to do this.

If you run out of temporary credit, speak to your supplier to explain your situation. They may give you extra temporary credit if you’re struggling with living costs.

Roger Naden, Citizens Advice Derbyshire Districts.

There are other reasons why they might give you extra credit too, including if you’re disabled, have a long-term health condition, or you have children under the age of five.

You’ll have to pay back anything extra you get, but you can agree how to do this in a way you can afford with your supplier.

The cost of living is really high but there is help available.

If you pay council tax and you’re in bands A-D, you should get a payment of £150 automatically. It could take until the end of September, but if you've not had it already you might need to make a claim.

You can check how to do this on your council's website.

You might also be able to get a fuel voucher, which you can use to add credit to your meter. Contact your local council about this.

There’s more government support coming from October, including a £400 payment to help you with your energy bills.

If you have a prepayment meter, you’ll be given vouchers in the first week of each month from October, via SMS text, email or post.

Make sure your energy company has your up-to-date details.

To help manage other costs, it’s also worth checking you’re getting all the benefits you’re entitled to. There are benefits calculators you can use online.

On the Citizens Advice website, there’s advice on how to reduce living costs and information on other ways to increase your income.

We know this is an extremely worrying time and everyone’s situation is different.

Don’t struggle alone. If you need further help then you can come in and see us or give us a call.

Citizens Advice Derbyshire Districts offers free, confidential and independent advice on any subject and you can call in to see us in person or contact us by telephone.

We are based at Heanor, Town Hall, Market Place, DE75 7AA

For an appointment, call 0808 278 7954. Telephone for advice on 0808 278 7954 weekdays 9am to 4pm.

