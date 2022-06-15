To mark this investment in Chesterfield’s communities, we recently held a showcase event at the University of Derby’s Chesterfield Campus.

It was so lovely to come together in person, after such a long time of only being able to see each other online.

The lottery-funded venture, Community Chesterfield, has helped local charities connect to the university in ways we never imagined.

Columnist Jacqui Willis, chief executive of Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

The project has brought about skills sharing and enabled local people with lived experience to engage with future health and social care professionals.

The Community Chesterfield Showcase event included an announcement that lottery funding for the University of Derby and Derbyshire Voluntary Action partnership would continue.

As my colleague Jenny Raschbauer, Community Chesterfield manager, said: “I’m so proud of the positive impact that our work has had on students and charities and after hearing how much the university and our local groups value what we do I’m excited to be continuing this amazing community-led project for another two years”.

The opening speech at the event, which coincidentally was held on International Nurses Day, was given byDr Denise Baker, Dean of Health, Psychology, and Social Care at the University of Derby.

Dr Denise Baker, Dean of Health, Psychology, and Social Care, University of Derby, is pictured speaking at the showcase event in Chesterfield.

His Worship the Mayor of Chesterfield was also in attendance, meaning this community gathering was his first engagement in office.

The project has brought together people from not-for-profit groups and organisations, the NHS and local authorities, all who share an interest in health and well-being.

The University has also benefited enormously, especially by building strong links between students andthe voluntary sector.

Both staff and students have gained so much from their experiences over the last three years, and we look forward to what opportunities still lie ahead.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield with Vicky and David From East Midlands Housing Care and Support, volunteering for Community Chesterfield.

The impact of this project is making a real difference to the health and social care arena in the region.

