Thr1ve is a truly innovative project and well deserved of the HSJ Partnership Award for ‘Most Effective Contribution to Integrated Health and Care’.

HSJ judges comprised a diverse range of highly regarded figures across the NHS and wider healthcare sector.

They described the work done by the Thr1ve team as “outstanding” and commented: “The passion and energy from the panel shone through. It’s a simple solution to a very complex issue.”

Jacqui Willis, chief executive at Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

“The service is genuinely embedded into the community and the data sharing solution is ground-breaking. There is huge potential for spread and scale across the UK.”

Thr1ve brings three NHS organisations into a pre-existing pioneering partnership between Chesterfield FC Community Trust and Derbyshire Voluntary Action, to create an integrated Children and Young People’s Social Prescribing Service.

The partners have developed a trusted referral pathway from school nurses and GPs to a specialist team of Children and Young People’s Social Prescribing Link Workers, with young people at the heart of the service and involved in its development.

Focusing on social prescribing for under-18s, the service is all about the young person. Specialist link workers help socially isolated young people to overcome personal barriers, to become more motivated and grow in confidence by pulling in a network of support to wrap around their wants and needs.

Thr1ve, the first Young People’s Social Prescribing Service in Derbyshire, has won a prestigious award at the recent 2023 HSJ Partnership Awards ceremony in London, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

Young people are encouraged to meet outside of the home, to gain confidence and independence, either at the football club, or elsewhere in the community.

There is no prescriptive framework for how long the link workers work with a young person, it’s their journey.

Thr1ve includes use of a new IT system for referrals and tracking and working with research teams to develop young people-specific outcome measures.

The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Tr1ve team and everyone involved across the partnership.

This recognition will inspire others to prioritise integrated care and work towards creating healthier, more connected communities for the young people of Derbyshire.

The HSJ Partnership Awards recognise and honour the most effective partnerships, innovative projects, and collaborations in the UK health system.

The prestigious award programme, now in its sixth year, is not just a celebration of success stories but also a platform to shape the future of our new integrated health and care system.

To be shortlisted as a finalist for these awards, despite tough competition from a pool of brilliant applications, is a mark of real achievement for the programme and gave the team and young people such pride in their life-changing endeavours… but to win the category for Integrated Care was utterly amazing!