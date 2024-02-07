Column: I'd write a letter of complaint about loss of Saturday postal delivery - but it would probably go missing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deep down I’m not bothered about it. These days all the good messages in your life come by text, WhatsApp or email. The only things that get delivered to your front door are bills, motoring fines and junk mail.

I’m happy that I’ll have a peaceful weekend before finding out I got a parking fine for popping into the new pizza place I got a pamphlet about.

The reduction in service may come from an Ofcom review aimed at allowing Royal Mail to be more profitable. That’s the only reason part of me objects to the idea. They have picked the wrong time to be asking us to be understanding.

The nation has been gripped by the Post Office scandal. It’s a news story that was considered boring for decades but, after a quality ITV drama was made, we all became outraged by what had happened.

It’s scary to think that if the TV programme wasn’t a gripping drama with quality acting of Toby Jones, but a light-hearted mini series with Rylan Clark trying his hand, we still might not care.

The way the Post Office acted, bringing their own prosecutions without needing to involve the police, was terrifying. I’d write a letter of complaint but it would go missing, like so much of our mail.

I know Fujitsu holds some responsibility for making the Horizon software that had many failings but making bad software isn’t a crime. Erroneously sending people to jail to cover up the failings should be.

I once installed Microsoft Windows Vista on a laptop. It was terrible but I didn’t sue anyone for their life savings over it, so it is possible.

As we feel like the huge organisation closed ranks and prosecuted innocent business owners, it feels wrong that they want to do less work to make their business more cost-effective.