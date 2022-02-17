Column: I urge everyone across Derbyshire to open their eyes to dangers of child exploitation

In 2021, we worked with 203 young people compared with 150 the previous year who are victims of or at risk of child exploitation such as online grooming, sexual exploitation, coercion to run drugs through County Lines, trafficking, Modern Slavery and radicalisation.

We also supported 49 families whose children are being groomed and exploited.

Child exploitation had long been a real and present danger across all sections of society - affecting boys and girls regardless of where they lived, their family circumstances, backgrounds, cultures and age.

Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound, Derbyshire's specialist child exploitation charity

At best, child sexual exploitation has been seen as a difficult subject which was easier to ignore.

At the worst extremes, victims were labelled as ‘child prostitutes’ and were blamed for what they experienced.

We have come a long way in how we work in partnership to tackle child exploitation and the different support available for those who are victims or at risk.

As well as greater recognition that children and young people can be exploited for all sorts of reasons and crimes, there is also less stigma facing families who ask for help.

Although this increase shows that collective efforts to ensure young people, parents and professionals all understand about child exploitation, there remain some deeply disturbing realities for far too many young people and their families.

A key aspect of grooming and exploitation is the ability by individuals and gangs to prey upon a young person’s particular vulnerabilities.

Many young people have had their lives and social circles disrupted by the pandemic – leaving them more vulnerable to grooming.

Also, with families facing increasing financial hardship due to the cost of living crisis, more doors are opening to criminals who are looking to exploit them and coerce them into activity in return for money and expensive gifts.

Online grooming continues to be of major concern and we still see far too many children and young people targeted by perpetrators on social media and gaming channels despite widespread extensive publicity about the need to set watertight privacy settings.

Another particular worrying factor is the growing number of young people with special educational needs who are being targeted and groomed which accounts for around a third of the young people we support.

I would therefore encourage everyone to open their eyes to the dangers of exploitation and take more notice of what is going on both on computer screens and in the local park and streets and to report concerns to the channels available.

For more information on child exploitation, how to report concerns and the support available through Safe and Sound, visit www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk

