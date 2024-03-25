Column: I pray that you all have a joyful Easter full of hope and peace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The solemn Christian season of Lent is a yearly opportunity for me to return to the basics of my faith during the 40 days preparation for the celebration of Easter.

In the final week, we recall Jesus’s last days before his crucifixion, remembering his arrest, trial and suffering.

On Good Friday we commemorate his death in wonder that God chose not only to share our humanity but also to die for us so that we might receive forgiveness of sins and the hope of life everlasting symbolised by Jesus’s resurrection from the dead on Easter Sunday.

The Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

Over these past six weeks I have observed the Lenten disciplines of prayer, study, fasting and acts of charitable service and made time in my own life for those things I am encouraging in others.

I have been joining volunteers serving their local communities - running a debt advice service; offering good food and good company to those who are hungry and lonely; I have made cups of tea for those protecting children from exploitation; I have joined in with a community choir improving mental health; I have learnt about work being done to support victims of domestic abuse.

With family and colleagues, and about 80 others, I have challenged the injustice of homelessness by joining ‘Sleep Easy’. Sleeping rough for just one night in support of the work of Derby YMCA and Padley Group, our aim was to draw attention to the terrible vulnerability of those who find themselves without safe and sustainable housing. You can still support this important work via my JustGiving page.

Privately, I have been deepening my relationship with God by putting aside time each day to be still and quiet and be attentive to his presence in the world around me.

A simple but joyful pleasure has been a free app on my phone that helps to identify the birds I’ve heard each day and then posting my discoveries on Facebook.

In sharing the good news of Jesus Christ, I have taken every opportunity to invite others to join in the life of the Kingdom of God as His disciples.

A particular highlight of Lent this year was the Service of Baptism and Confirmation at HMP Foston Hall. What a privilege to welcome into the Household of God those, in complex and challenging circumstances, who have made the choice to follow Jesus.

I invite you to consider that choice too – or to reaffirm the choice you may have made long ago. Join with others during Holy Week to remember and relive the events of Jesus’ last days leading to his death – and then celebrate the extraordinary promise and joy of new life on Easter Sunday.

All are welcome to join in person or via the website as I lead the observance of Holy Week

n Derby Cathedral this year. Or, if you prefer, you can find out about activities and services at your local church via ‘A Church near You’.

Whatever you decide, I encourage you to join with other Christians and those who are exploring who Jesus is and what Christianity is about so your journey of faith through Lent, Holy Week and Easter can continue.