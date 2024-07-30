Column: I love working here because our town is in such a great location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​I’m Nick Catt, managing director at Weightron Bilanciai, a manufacturer of industrial weighbridges. I’m enthused and delighted to become a board member of Destination Chesterfield.

​What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

The greatest achievement for Weightron Bilanciai recently is the further employment of an initial eight members of staff. That has built our service team and our back-office administration team to support customers in the field.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Innovative, beautiful and home.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My favourite place to visit is where I live, in Brampton. I like going out on the weekend, having a walk down to the pubs, sampling a few beers and also popping into the local restaurants.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Firstly, we’ve had PV solar panels put on the roof of the factory. These generate about 75 per cent of the energy we need. We are also transitioning our fleet of vehicles from standard combustion engines to electric vehicles.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield because we’re in a central location in England, we have good access to the motorway network, I can find good employees and the town offers a great work life balance.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We are committed to supporting local community projects at Weightron. One of those is Spire Boxing, which is based in Chesterfield. We support and fund them to keep the gym open.

The second one is the world’s first football club, Sheffield FC, where we are the community sponsor. We also sponsor the disability teams, which supports 90 disabled children and adults.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I’m really looking forward to the redevelopment of Chesterfield town centre. In particular, the high street around Market Square.

We have a beautiful piazza which could be used with pop-up restaurants and bars to encourage people to visit the town centre on evenings and weekends.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

By 2030, I’d like to see Chesterfield with a fantastic nighttime culture that is open and accessible in the town centre.