Column: I ask all to think about what you say and not play the blame game

Whilst it should be a given that the perpetrators – whether that is individuals or groups of men and women – are the guilty parties in these heinous crimes – all too often, the ‘blame’ for this abuse can be directed at the young victims themselves.

You may have heard the phrase ‘victim blaming’ but never really considered just how damaging this can be.

Victim blaming is any language or action that implies (whether intentionally or unintentionally) that a person is partially or wholly responsible for abuse that has happened to them.

Tracy Harrison, CEO of Derbyshire specialist child exploitation charity, Safe and Sound.

For example, until recent years, young girls who were groomed, trafficked and raped were sometimes referred to as ‘child prostitutes’, which implies that they were complicit in their own sexual exploitation.

More recently, young boys and girls who are targeted by County Lines gangs to distribute drugs around communities are commonly treated as drug dealers rather than the victims of criminal exploitation who are in fear for their safety and that of their families if they don’t do as they are told.

And young people who accept a stranger’s friend request online and who are then coerced into sending inappropriate images of themselves are often blamed for their naivety and not recognising the dangers of online grooming.

It’s important to remember that perpetrators are highly manipulative, controlling and extremely skilled in getting young people to do what they want.

So, saying something like ‘it was the way she is dressed’; ‘he was just a loner with no friends’; ‘she stayed out until all hours’ or ‘he was a streetwise lad’ is actually far more damaging than a misguided judgement.

Young people are often scared that they will not be believed so are reluctant to disclose what they are going through and seek help.

Victim blaming also normalises and reinforces what these young people have been told by their manipulative perpetrators that they are ‘worthless’ and ‘deserve what happens to them’ – making their recovery from trauma an even more complicated process.

The Sexual Offences Act (2003) recognised children as victims of - and not participants in – exploitation. However, it takes a lot more than legislation to change culture and perception and we all have a part to play in this.

As a charity that specialises in supporting young people and their families whose lives are affected by child exploitation, we are working with an increasing number of children, some as young as eight, who have been targeted both online and in person by perpetrators.

They need our help but also our understanding so I ask everyone to think about what you say when you hear or read about such cases in the media and challenge what someone else says to you about this.

For more information about this issue, I would encourage you to watch this short video https://vimeo.com/159372082