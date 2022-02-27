Column: Highlighting patients' experiences will help improve health services for Derbyshire people

Derbyshire Community Health Services, Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust are among only a third of NHS organisations which reported that they are fully complying with their duties under the Accessible Information Standard, a legal requirement created by NHS England in 2016.

The trusts said that they routinely:

Ask all patients whether they have any information or communication support needs, and finds out how to meet those needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest columnist Helen Henderson-Spoors, CEO of Healthwatch Derbyshire – the county’s health and social care watchdog.

Highlight in a patient’s notes that they have information or communication needs.

Share this information with other providers of NHS and adult social care (when patients have given consent/permission).

Accessibility and communication play a key role in how we access and understand our health and helps patients to take control of their own healthcare and reduce inequalities.

While we value and recognise the work that our local trusts have achieved, it is clear from ongoing patient and public feedback across Derbyshire that more needs to be done – particularly for those with autism, mental ill-health or memory issues.

We continue to work closely with service commissioners and providers on this issue and would still like feedback from people about their experiences in accessing information and communication with health and social care providers in the county.

This will enable us to highlight patient experiences and common themes to improve services for local people.

Healthwatch Derbyshire is joining forces with Healthwatch across England in running a Your Care, Your Way campaign calling for everyone to be given healthcare information in the way they need it.

For more information about how to get in touch with Healthwatch Derbyshire, please visit https://healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk/ email [email protected] or call 01773 880786.

For another article click here:

A message from the Editor: