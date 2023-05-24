Column: Here's why women across area should consider joining the Inner Wheel family

Over the past three months, if you have been following my guest articles, I have tried to give you an insight into the many facets of Inner Wheel in the 21st century which I presume is a far cry from 100 years ago when we were born.

Probably 100 years ago many ladies stayed at home, raised children and looked after the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, ladies are career people leading very busy lives and our organisation is feeling the brunt of that.

Guest columnist Lyn Copper, district editor of Inner Wheel's District 22, which covers Derbyshire.

We are finding it difficult to encourage ladies, and especially younger ladies, into our organisation to carry on the good work of our founder. Quite rightly, ladies bring, fetch and carry their children in a different world than what it was all those years ago.

So my plea is this: If you are 18 years and over, consider this. Apart from fun and friendship that is guaranteed within the Inner Wheel family, our organisation offers you; self development; development of self-confidence; team-working, leadership, book-keeping, secretarial skills, editorial skills; ‘blue-sky’ thinking when developing a new approach to the future; information on issues that charities are facing today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All these skills are transferable to the workplace and come hand-in-hand with building a stronger social life.

While learning the ‘ropes and rigours’ of Inner Wheel, you are welcomed and supported and, in turn, we as an organisation help and support communities and charities.

While getting an understanding of Inner Wheel, you will develop your knowledge of the organisation to a point where perhaps a younger group can be formed and thereby bringing in younger ladies into your team but all having the same aim as other clubs within our district.

Please get in touch, come and see what we do for the good of others at the same time as enjoying ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact [email protected] and I will direct you to a club near you.