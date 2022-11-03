If you and your former partner have agreed to participate in mediation, what should you expect and how should you prepare to ensure that you achieve a satisfactory outcome?

Here, I will answer some common questions and suggests some things to think about in advance.

Will I come face to face with my former partner?

Guest columnist Amanda Brown from Family Law Group.

Mediators normally meet with you individually first, to get an idea of each person’s objectives before organising a joint session if you both agree to this.

If you do not wish to be in the same room together then ‘shuttle mediation’ may be an option. This is when you remain in separate rooms and the mediator shuttles between you to try and facilitate discussions over difficult issues.

You may find that, after one or two shuttle sessions, you are more comfortable at the thought of sitting face-to-face with your former partner, and you can ask the mediator to arrange this if your former partner is also in agreement.

What to expect at your first session?

Mediation has an important part to play in family law, says our guest columnist

Initially, you will attend a mediation information and assessment meeting (known as a MIAM) with your independent mediator who will outline how mediation works, payment arrangements, and what you should expect.

The mediator will also carry out screening for domestic abuse and assess the suitability of mediation for your case.

You will attend this initial session alone and it usually lasts around 45 minutes.

The mediator will be a trained professional who will remain independent and impartial throughout the process. They will not make any decisions for you but will help facilitate discussions to see if you can reach an amicable resolution.

You can ask any questions about the process or raise any concerns you may have at the initial meeting.

What if I don’t like the mediator?

If you do not feel comfortable with the mediator, then you can make enquiries about a different mediator being appointed. It is important that you feel comfortable when you attend the sessions, and it is normal that the same mediator stays with you throughout all your sessions.

Where will it take place?

The mediation often occurs at the mediator’s office, or at some other neutral venue, but during the coronavirus lockdown most mediators also facilitated sessions via video call.

Before you commence mediation, you need to understand your legal entitlements regarding financial provision and arrangements for your children. Your solicitor will have advised you first.

We will also identify any potential problems to try and resolve and suggest questions you will need to raise.

Try and enter each mediation session with a focus on what you wish to achieve. It is a good idea to prepare a set of bullet point notes beforehand to bring with you to mediation.

You may know in advance which issues are likely to be hardest to resolve with your former partner. If so, try to be realistic and split these ‘big’ issues into one or two per session.

