Column: Healthwatch Derbyshire wants your views on social care services across our county
and live on Freeview channel 276
From feedback about care homes or wheelchair services, experiences of day centres, or support from social workers - every experience is important.
We tend to get feedback about health services quite often, which is understandable considering the pressure on the NHS at the moment.
However, we want to urge more people to come and tell us about their experiences with social care services too, it’s just as important for Derbyshire residents.
Types of social care services also include:
• Mobility services such as wheelchair services, and other mobility
equipment to remain independent at home
• Home adaptation services
• Care after a stay in hospital or serious illness
• Care provided at home that is paid for
• Nursing in a care home
• Day centres in the community
• Support from a social worker
• Social care support for a mental health condition
Local people’s input on social care services is crucial in our mission to improve services for the diverse needs of Derbyshire residents.
Your voice matters, and your experiences can spark real change.
One example of creating change is when a Derbyshire resident got in touch about a care home that was not providing culturally appropriate meals to their loved one.
By letting Healthwatch know, they were able to work with the home to make sure that the meals provided met the persons cultural and religious needs.
People wanting to share their experiences of social care services can do so by filling out Healthwatch Derbyshire’s online feedback form, by calling or emailing or by sending a message on social media.
For more, you can go to https://www.healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk/have-your-say
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.