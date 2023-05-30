News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Column: Happiness depends on ourselves - not what others tell us it is

From my work with young people and in volunteering for a charity helpline, I have discovered something which seems to affect the well-being of many people, writes guest columnist Margaret Coupe.
By Margaret Coupe
Published 30th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:16 BST

I’m not talking about traumatic experiences. Nor am I referring to broken relationships. Ironically the thing which seems to undermine inner security and stability is a fixation on happiness.

When you read about happiness, you find that one of its qualities is that it’s fleeting. Someone has compared it to a butterfly alighting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another feature is that it can’t be sought. It happens, as John Lennon wrote of life, when we’re making ‘other plans’. And yet many people expect happiness to be their default state of mind and think that there is something wrong with them if this isn’t the case.

Guest columnist Margaret Coupe.Guest columnist Margaret Coupe.
Guest columnist Margaret Coupe.
Most Popular

This is unsurprising, though, when there is so much emphasis on happiness in modern society.

Advertisers project images of a supposedly ‘ideal’ lifestyle and people use apps such as Instagram to curate the perfect image: photos of holidays and delicious meals, or any picture showing our best side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This can promote feelings of inadequacy if we are not ‘beach-body ready’ or if we can’t afford a holiday.

We can feel like there is some wonderful life being led which is just beyond our reach. There is even an acronym: FOMO: ‘fear of missing out.’

Margaret Coupe's column is about happiness.Margaret Coupe's column is about happiness.
Margaret Coupe's column is about happiness.

During the coronavirus lockdown, I heard that some people who struggle with their mental health found this period strangely comforting. They knew that there weren’t hordes of people leading the exciting life which they felt was unattainable for them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I’ve noticed much distress and discontent caused by comparing yourself to others, and social media can escalate this.

None of us can know what goes on inside the head of other people. After all, there are plenty of examples of those who supposedly ‘had it all’ and found life hard.

There are things other than happiness that can make life valuable: connection (getting close to others and to the natural world), purpose (finding things to do which are meaningful) and acceptance (facing up to the fact that being human involves some degree of suffering).

If these become our focus, then happiness can sometimes be a wonderful by-product.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For another local column click here:

Related topics:Instagram