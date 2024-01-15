Now that we can finally leave Christmas behind us, there’s a new tree decoration you may face, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are claims there has been an increase in the number of dog walkers who tie plastic bags of their dog’s mess to tree branches.

You may have seen small bags tied to trees as you walk through the town. If you’re not a dog owner, you may have never known what was in them. I bet you think you’re lucky you never checked. You’d think the tree fairies have taken a dark turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anti-litter campaigners have said they have seen an increase of these doggy bags since Covid. They’re not claiming Covid caused it. That was be a strange side-effect of the vaccine.

Steve N Allen, writer and comedian.

Their theory is that, since living through a global pandemic, people are more fearful of germs so they don’t like the idea of walking over to a dog mess bin.

I’m not convinced anyone liked the idea of doing that before 2020. If that were the case, dog bins wouldn’t be as triggering as a pangolin bin or bat litter tray.

If you don’t like the dog bins you can take the bags home to your own bin. I always carry poo bags home, which is odd as I don’t have a dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog owners don’t seem like germophobes. They have dogs who lick their faces after they have licked whatever dogs famously lick. These people don’t mind a few germs.

My theory is based on apathy. People find it easier to tie a mucky bag to a tree than walk a few yards to a bin.

As soon as you see one bag tied there you think, “Well, if other people are being this idle, why shouldn’t I?” That’s how this spreads.

Can we stop pretending this is OK? Dangling bags of dog mess off tree branches isn’t a mild annoyance, it’s a few elements away from a dirty protest. It’s what you’d expect if you were being hounded out of a neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people think it’s better than leaving it on the floor where people would walk in. I’m not sure headbutting is much better.

Let’s put an end to it. Leaving a poo bag on a tree would be classed as littering and carry a maximum fixed penalty notice of £250. Dog fouling carries a fine of £100. Putting it in a bin

is free.

During a cost of living crisis it’s better to stop leaving foul things around and save yourself some money. It doesn’t grow on trees, you know.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.