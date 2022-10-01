It hurts less than it used to but my goodness I wasn’t ready for the gut wrenching pain of loss. Loss of hope, loss of future, loss of love.

Bereavement is defined as the period of time when we are grieving. It is limitless, the bereavement can, and does, go on forever.

Bereavement is a common experience and most of us will at some time experience the death of someone who is important to us, as a child, young person or adult.

Kate Hull Rodgers, guest columnist.

People often say that they have ‘lost’ the person, that they ‘passed away’ or have ‘gone’. With a still born baby we talk of the baby being ‘born asleep’. I did my research and Child Bereavement UK always recommends saying the word ‘died’, as euphemisms can be confusing, especially to children.

Speaking of euphemisms, I thought I was ever so clever when I told people “A stillbirth is still birth.” But being clever doesn’t get me past the pain.

A child born after a still birth is called the rainbow baby. We were lucky enough to have one. Another son, or bouncing boy as everyone said. He completed our family.

My mother was convinced that our new son was the spirit of Baby Neil returned. I believed that Neil had made the ultimate sacrifice to make room in the world for his younger brother. It was then that I realised we all make up our own mythology. We all believe what helps us to get through.

My family and I decided it was important to honour the memory of Baby Neil and every year on the anniversary of his birth/death we shoot a rocket firework into the sky. It is very sombre but ultimately is an uplifting experience.

Other ideas to bereave are to create a photo collage or a video montage. You can create a memory box, plant a tree, dedicate a bench, scatter ashes or repurpose some of their clothing or possessions. And my personal favourite; you can keep a bereavement journal.

I did not want to mourn alone, so I went in search of a group that would understand. I found SANDS – which stands for Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Support.

My local group was run by a wonderful woman who herself was mourning. We were a small but perfect group and it helped me so much to talk with other parents who shared my pain.

There are many different groups in the UK and I recommend finding one that is aimed at your experience.

There is SOBS – Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide and CRUSE Bereavement Support which specializes in road traffic accidents amongst other grief.

Animal Samaritans Pet Bereavement Service can help you get through the loss of a furry family member.

Grieving can be a wall of black but together, one brick at a time we can knock down that wall.

We can honour those who have passed and we can be strong.

We truly are the survivors. We survive using the strength left to us by the ones we have lost.