The event showcased achievements of local people nominated for their selfless commitment to helping others.

It was fantastic to hear about their great work and see the recipients receive well-deserved recognition for their contributions to local communities.

Terry Eckersley, River Network’s chief executive and event organiser, said: “As things are starting to open up again, we wanted to honour and celebrate some of the people and organisations that have helped us all, particularly in the last couple of years.”

Columnist Jacqui Willis, chief executive of Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

Huge congratulations to Ian Judson (Arts and Minds), Sally Depee (Little Cherubs), Kirsty Lownds (Buxton Baby Bank), Tokkie Haywood (Living Hope Food Bank) and Paddy Bann (Chapel Good Neighbour Food Bank), along with many other worthy winners from the region.

Joanne Gregory received a special recognition award for working tirelessly to provide community aid and supporting refugees with resettlement both here and abroad.

Locally, she supplies baby equipment, homewares and clothing and at Christmas she delivers thousands of presents to vulnerable and isolated children and older people.

During lockdown, she also sourced refurbished laptops for schools, so children without technology could learn from home.

The event showcased achievements of local people nominated for their selfless commitment to helping others, writes Jacqui Willis (pictured at the event).

It was a great opportunity to come together to celebrate, develop connections, stand together with Ukraine and collectively explore what more we can all do together.

High Peak Borough Council’s Coun Ollie Cross enthused: “It was fantastic to see local community groups, charitable organisations and community stalwarts receive well-deserved recognition for their invaluable contributions across Derbyshire and High Peaks.”

On a personal note, I’d like to thank Ian Judson for the amazing work he has done over many years bringing together and supporting people with mental health, through his group Arts and Minds.

Ian and his group have brought a special light and vibrancy into our community hub in Chesterfield and we are so excited to continue the fun times we can all share there.