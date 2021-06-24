Column: Good quality advice puts our students onto the right path
So much has changed about the world of work and study in the last 18 months. However, the importance of good quality advice and guidance remains as vital now as it has always been, writes Joanne Down, director of student experience and wellbeing at Chesterfield College.
Whether people are making choices about what to do after school, changing careers or returning to education, talking to the trained experts matters. Impartiality, and facts from lots of sources, can really make a difference.
Here at Chesterfield College, we believe a vital part of helping students and apprentices to succeed is to ensure they are on the correct path to suit their interests, learning style and career goals.
Our support with this starts before they join us and continues throughout their studies. It helps students remain engaged on their course and means they will leave education with the right skills for their career.
Of course, it is really important to have open discussions with friends and family and learn from their experiences.
Sometimes though, you need the bigger picture to understand the best route to a particular career. You also need time to work out where your skills are and what options you have to match your strengths. That is where trained advisers and mentors can help.
I am proud that we have recently achieved international accreditation to the matrix standard. This demonstrates the high quality careers advice, classroom support, continuous progression and career planning we provide to anyone who is exploring their next steps in education or studying with us.
Students and apprentices engage well with the advice and guidance services we offer and they recommend the service to their peers and friends. For us, this is a good sign that we are getting our service and support right.
The fact that a high percentage of our students and apprentices progress onto further study or employment is also a good indicator.
As many young people are coming to the end of Year 11 and Year 13, they might be wondering what is next, or be in need of guidance to make sure they have made the right choices. I am sure there are probably adults who are looking for a new way to upskill or change their career path at the moment too. Our student services team are here to help on [email protected]