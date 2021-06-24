Column: Good quality advice puts our students onto the right path

Whether people are making choices about what to do after school, changing careers or returning to education, talking to the trained experts matters. Impartiality, and facts from lots of sources, can really make a difference.

Here at Chesterfield College, we believe a vital part of helping students and apprentices to succeed is to ensure they are on the correct path to suit their interests, learning style and career goals.

Our support with this starts before they join us and continues throughout their studies. It helps students remain engaged on their course and means they will leave education with the right skills for their career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Down, director of student experience and wellbeing at Chesterfield College.

Of course, it is really important to have open discussions with friends and family and learn from their experiences.

Sometimes though, you need the bigger picture to understand the best route to a particular career. You also need time to work out where your skills are and what options you have to match your strengths. That is where trained advisers and mentors can help.

I am proud that we have recently achieved international accreditation to the matrix standard. This demonstrates the high quality careers advice, classroom support, continuous progression and career planning we provide to anyone who is exploring their next steps in education or studying with us.

Students and apprentices engage well with the advice and guidance services we offer and they recommend the service to their peers and friends. For us, this is a good sign that we are getting our service and support right.

A vital part of helping students and apprentices succeed is to ensure they are on the correct path to suit their learning style and career goals, says Joanne Down, director of student experience and wellbeing at Chesterfield College.

The fact that a high percentage of our students and apprentices progress onto further study or employment is also a good indicator.