Column: Global IT crash showed we are over-reliant on computers - but we can't go back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I nearly had to write this column using an old typewriter by candlelight. The global IT crash last week caused bigger problems than Y2K, which isn’t difficult, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

For those who don’t remember, Y2K was the threatened apocalypse that was meant to happen when we hit the year 2000 and the computers were suppose to have a meltdown. Spoiler alert: We somehow survived.

This time, cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike rolled out an update and that stopped many Windows machines from booting up. This led to some trains being cancelled, GPs not being able to sort out appointments and airports were scenes of chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be fair, most days in the UK we have trains being cancelled, GPs not being able to sort out appointments and airport chaos.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

It affected 8.5 million Windows devices, which Microsoft vice-president David Weston pointed out is less than one per cent of all Windows machines worldwide. Is that suppose to make us feel better? That tells us how much worse this could have been if it was something that hit all Windows PCs.

I found it funny how some people used this event as a chance to moan about a cashless society. I saw people saying, “This wouldn’t have happened if we still used cash.”

It hit trains, GPs and airlines. Did I miss the time when you’d pay in cash at the check-in desk? When did we stump up cash to see the GP? If only you had the right pocket change you could get Sky News to play video packages again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It shows that we are over-reliant on using our computers but we can’t go back. We get so much productivity from having the PCs doing so much for us. Would you want to go back to having to queue up to buy your train ticket when you get to the station?

Imagine having to send letters rather than emails. It would take hours of printing, photocopying and walking to the Post Office to accidentally do a “reply all”.

The reason I didn’t have to use a Murder She Wrote style typewriter for this is because I’m really annoying. When the Windows machines went down you may have noticed there were some smug people going on about how they use Linux.

It’s an open source operating system and it wasn’t affected by the CrowdStrike update. We pretend we use it because we’re against big corporations having a monopoly but if we’re honest we like it because it’s free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re worried I could set you up a version of Linux on your computers. And I do accept cash.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.