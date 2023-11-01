Column: Giving MPs subsidised food and drink in the House of Commons shows how out of touch they are
and live on Freeview channel 276
In doing so they demonstrate, yet again, how divorced they are from the everyday reality faced by their constituents.MPs are paid £85,000 a year plus an additional £12,000 in expenses.This equates to approximately three times the average wage.
This is further evidence, if any were needed, that they should not need the taxpayer to subsidise their meals and drinks.These subsidies cost the taxpayer a hefty £17 million for the period 2018 – 2021, money that could have been directed towards more needful and deserving causes.
The Tory MP Lee Anderson questions the need for food banks. He claims he could cook and serve a nourishing meal for 30p.
Might I suggest that the present arrangement for Parliamentary restaurants and bars be ended and replaced with an alternative system in which Lee Anderson is given a budget of 30p with which to cook and serve daily meals to his fellow MPs.
I would be happy to make a personal donation to charity to witness that.
Ed Runham
Two Dales
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.