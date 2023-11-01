Column: Giving MPs subsidised food and drink in the House of Commons shows how out of touch they are

It is extraordinary that, at a time when people are facing a cost-of-living crisis and struggle to put food on the table and heat their homes, our MPs continue to enjoy subsidised restaurant and bar facilities at the Houses of Parliament.

In doing so they demonstrate, yet again, how divorced they are from the everyday reality faced by their constituents.MPs are paid £85,000 a year plus an additional £12,000 in expenses.This equates to approximately three times the average wage.

This is further evidence, if any were needed, that they should not need the taxpayer to subsidise their meals and drinks.These subsidies cost the taxpayer a hefty £17 million for the period 2018 – 2021, money that could have been directed towards more needful and deserving causes.

The Tory MP Lee Anderson questions the need for food banks. He claims he could cook and serve a nourishing meal for 30p.

Might I suggest that the present arrangement for Parliamentary restaurants and bars be ended and replaced with an alternative system in which Lee Anderson is given a budget of 30p with which to cook and serve daily meals to his fellow MPs.

I would be happy to make a personal donation to charity to witness that.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

