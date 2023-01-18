The thing is, it’s the time when you’ve the most to gain from keeping active and being with people who lift your spirits.

It’s easy to let plans slip, to put things off, or to leave conversations with a “yes, let’s go for a coffee, it’d be lovely to catch up”, but never get round to fixing a date. We all do it.

But it’s so important to make friend dates and keep them, and to socialise regularly.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

Dr Jennifer Wild, an associate professor of clinical psychology at Oxford University and friend of the Oddfellows, recommends that it’s always good to plan ahead – even if it’s just for a day. And that it helps to build confidence and can make us feel less vulnerable.

“Planning ahead is a simple way of improving wellbeing,” says Dr Wild. “Every night, including the weekends, you make a plan for the day after – making sure you factor in an enjoyable activity.

"You can think about it in half an hour chunks, such as when you are going to shower, walk to the post office etc.

“It sounds simple and obvious, but studies have found this dramatically reduces psychological distress and improves wellbeing.

Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows have lots of things going on for 2023 to get you feeling more positive. Members of the friendly walking group are shown enjoying a winter stroll.

"If you have a routine in place for the next day, it frees up mental energy to deal with new things, problem solve effectively and reduce the opportunity to dwell on negative feelings.”

Dr Wild’s advice of factoring enjoyable activities into your schedule is great to hear. It’s something members of our social group talk about a lot – in that they plot Oddfellows social events into their calendar so they’ve always something to look forward to. And having a set day and time in the diary makes sure they actually do meet up with people and get out and about.

We’ve now around 250 members in our Oddfellows friendship group and we meet up regularly in and around Chesterfield and across Derbyshire. We get up to all sorts – walks, lunches, talks, coffee mornings.

So if you’re looking for something to fill that ‘enjoyable activity’ time, then have a think about giving our group a try.

We’ve a couple of great first time events coming up, including our friendly walking group on Friday, February 3, at 10.30am and our monthly coffee morning on Wednesday, February 15, at 11am, at The Quaker Friends Meeting House.

We will also be meeting at Chesterfield Bowl on Tuesday, January 31,​​​​ at 11am for a friendly game. Our second walking group will launch in February too, offering a longer monthly walk for those that prefer a bit more challenge.

Call me on 01246 273076 or email [email protected] for further details or to book one of our events, or go to www.oddfellows.co.uk.

I can also send you a diary of our forthcoming events in the post. I look forward to hearing from you.