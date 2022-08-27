Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t met”, said the poet William Butler Yeats - a sentiment I grew to fully appreciate as I spent two weeks in early August with hundreds of Anglican Bishops from around the world.

Coming from Tanzania, Canada, Myanmar, Brazil, the Solomon Islands – the list goes on – over 1500 Bishops and their spouses came together in Canterbury for ‘The Lambeth Conference’.

Held every 10 years, this conference was an opportunity for the leaders of the Anglican Communion to explore ‘God’s Church for God’s World’.

The Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as talking, we ate, prayed and worshipped together: we were not just at the Conference to listen to each other but also to the God who binds us together.

Delayed from 2020 because of Covid, this was a joyful celebration of what we have in common and an opportunity to renew old friendships perhaps grown dusty through distance and the passage of time.

It was also a reminder of some of the challenges we face, especially poorer communities who suffer disproportionately from issues such as poverty, violence and the climate crisis.

These links and friendships are not just for Conference, they are taken forward into our local communities, fostering mutual understanding and support.

“Held every ten years, the Lambeth Conference was an opportunity for the leaders of the Anglican Communion to explore ‘God’s Church for God’s World.’, says the Rt Rev Libby Lane.

In Derbyshire, we have been partnered with the Church of North India (CNI) for many years.

Delegations have made many exchange visits to each other, sharing trips to local football games and art festivals, factories and farms, schools and community projects.

I have written before about the generous financial support that the people of Derbyshire give to girls at St Katherine’s school in Kolkata - a refuge for up to 86 girls at any one time.

Sometimes homeless and always underprivileged, the girls are provided with accommodation, food, clothing and other basic necessities as well as an education up to Higher Secondary level to offer them hope and opportunity.

This vital financial and moral support continued during the pandemic and beyond as churches and church schools stood in solidarity with the people across North India who were terribly affected by Covid-19 and

unable to access healthcare or treatment.

I was delighted to reconnect with colleagues from North India. It gave me a chance to learn more about the current issues facing churches there, to pray and worship together and deepen a friendship that goes back over 40 years.

Life in North India may seem massively different to ours in Derbyshire, but we have lots in common - the scale or specifics may be different but poverty and hardship, for example, are found everywhere.

The Lambeth Conference has reminded me that the love of Christ binds us together across cultures.

We may speak different languages or have different traditions, but there is so much I share with those who travelled to Canterbury from North India - and from South Korea and Japan, from Egypt and New Zealand Aotearoa, from Kenya and Burundi …..

And there are also issues on which I might disagree deeply with them and they with me. Yet I found friendship in Christ often extends beyond those disagreements and we find ourselves at the same table, eating together.

The principle of friendship across difference is also one I’m taking with me into the autumn – whether that’s through my role in the House of Lords or at meetings in Derbyshire.