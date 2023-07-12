However, for an increasing number of parents, the school holidays lead to added stress and money concerns, with parents having to source affordable childcare, additional meals and fun activities to keep their children entertained and safe.

Derbyshire’s Holiday Activity and Food Programme, locally known as ‘It’s About Me’ will be open once again this summer, providing a wide range of FREE experiences and activities across the county including cookery, crafts, sports, outdoor adventures and much more!

It provides free, fun activities and nutritious meals throughout the spring, summer and winter holidays for all children and young people aged four to 16 who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

​Melissa Litchfield, marketing campaign manager, StreetGames

"The programme is absolutely brilliant, my daughter had an amazing time and came home with so many fantastic memories to treasure. She tried things she never would normally have the opportunity to do and it definitely pushed her confidence levels", writes a parent, It’s About Me Spring 2023

Leading the programme in Derbyshire is the national sports charity StreetGames, whose mission is to transform the lives of young people living in low-income, underserved communities through sport and physical activity.

StreetGames work in partnership with Derbyshire County Council and are supported by a range of local organisations including Rural Action Derbyshire who use their expansive network of charitable suppliers to source and provide food to participating clubs.

“We believe that everyone deserves a good break and that school holidays are better when children and young people are active, having fun, being entertained and learning new things”, writes Jen Carter, holiday gap director, StreetGames

More than 120 providers will be running sessions this summer for an average of four hours a day, between Tuesday, July 25 and Friday, September 1.

Activity times vary depending on the individual provider.

The It’s About Me programme is free for children currently in receipt of benefit-related free school meals. Free places may also be available to children in vulnerable groups such as young carers or those with special educational needs.

To book or to find out more go to: www.itsaboutmederbyshire.co.uk