“We have everything we need; we just need to work together differently”

We have people that really care; knowledgeable people who are full of compassion and resilience. Sometimes it’s because they have lived experience of mental health. They are passionate, motivated, and committed to doing a fulfilling, but often difficult job.

There are also excellent services and resources across the voluntary sector and statutory sector.

Jacqui Willis, chief executive at Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

We have partners who want to work together and collaborate to improve mental health services for the next person who walks through the door.

“It’s very scary to think that you can’t get help when you’re ill”

But despite best efforts, the system doesn’t always work for people. It can feel fragmented, with people telling their story again and again. It includes gatekeeping, eligibility, and long waiting lists. It often means people can be considered as ‘not sick enough’ or ‘too sick’ to qualify.

They can bounce around the system, not knowing where or who to turn to get the support they need. All this can bring complications of over prescription of drugs, eating disorders, long term health conditions and alcohol and drug misuse.

There is also a lack of places to go after hours, resulting in people ending up in A&E.

Living Well is about breaking down organisational barriers and working to dissolve boundaries between voluntary and statutory organisations, and primary and secondary care.

“Having someone work with you, the whole of you, in a way that suits you”

Living Well will bring together social, medical, practical, and therapeutic support so people can be jointly supported with their different yet connected needs. We want to ensure that we focus on the whole person. That way we are more likely to focus on life events than needs.

We want to create a community across different services, with spaces for workers to connect and get to know the roles of each service.

Working together and truly listening to people is paramount, giving them safe spaces to tell their story, to people who want to listen.

Working ‘with them’ not at them’ to have choices over the support they receive. By embracing lived experience and putting people at the centre of decision making we ensure we are always thinking about what decisions will mean for people.

That’s Living Well – let’s see if it makes a difference!

