Column: Exhibition to share life stories on mental health and suicide
Derbyshire Voluntary Action’s Mental Health Liaison Service and The Georgia Bird Foundation are very proud to be working in collaboration with SoBS Chesterfield, The Tomorrow Project, Mentell, Kakou and a number of amazing volunteers to hold an impactful exhibition, writes Jacqui Willis, CEO of Derbyshire Voluntary Action.
This will be sharing real life stories around mental health and suicide and will be held in a safe and supportive space.
The event will also be highlighting the power of art and creativity in supporting people’s mental health and will be showcasing the wonderful work of our mental health community sector.
The event is already garnering a lot of attention from other counties, who are keen to visit the exhibition and use this model to support other communities to have similar events.
The event has been inspired by the last photo exhibition in London by CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) which saw the displaying of people’ s last photos before taking their lives.
CALM’s event really has raised so many important questions around how suicide doesn’t always look suicidal, and how we can spot signs of when people may be struggling.
Our community exhibition will take place from Monday, September 5 and will run through until World Suicide Prevention Day, which is on Saturday, September 10, from 10am to 3pm at Derbyshire Voluntary Action’s Hub at Low Pavement, Chesterfield.
On September 10, we will be holding a public living room in front of the large screen at Vicar Lane, where members of the public can chat to mental health workers about mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
To get involved or to find out more about what should be an impactful exhibition, please email [email protected] or alternatively you can contact [email protected]