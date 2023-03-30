And what better way to make the most of it than by exploring our beautiful county on two wheels?

Boasting more than 430km of traffic-free trails, Derbyshire is simply made for cyclists, allowing people to get some fresh air and fully embrace the sights, sounds and smells of our gorgeous countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet if you’re not an avid cyclist yourself, why not give Peaks & Dales E-Bike Holiday Hire a try?

Guest columnist George White from Matlock-based Rural Action Derbyshire.

Operated by the Matlock-based charity Rural Action Derbyshire, you can have high-quality e-bikes delivered to your accommodation for the duration of your break in the Peak District and Derbyshire Dales, meaning you can still ditch the car and experience our county properly.

Samantha Wragg, who runs popular holiday blog Coco Travels, recently tried out the bikes for herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really enjoyed my trip with Peaks & Dales E-Bikes,” she says. “It was great to enjoy the region on two wheels. I’m used to doing a lot of walking in the area but I haven’t explored too much by bike, so it was lovely to see the beautiful scenery from a different point of view.”

If you’re unsure about whether e-bikes are for you, though, don’t worry - they’re easy to get the hang of.

Samantha Wragg is pictured with an e-bike.

“I was a little nervous as I’d never ridden an e-bike before,” Samantha adds. “I had heard that they were a lot heavier than normal bikes so I did worry a little. I didn’t need to though! I felt comfortable within minutes of riding them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, with Peaks & Dales, you can get around easily, help to protect the environment, and support the work of Rural Action Derbyshire - what’s not to like?

“I’d recommend the service to anyone taking a break in the Peak District and Derbyshire Dales,” Samantha concludes. “I especially loved the delivery service, which means that you don’t have to use your car again once you've arrived, and also saves you bringing your own bikes with you.”

For more see peaksanddales.org.uk or cocobutterblog.co.uk