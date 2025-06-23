Column: Digital mental health apps can have a key role to play

Guest columnist Vicky Waring writes on the subject of mental health.

In 2025, technology is not just a tool, for some it’s become a lifeline for mental wellbeing, writes mental wellbeing champion Vicky Waring.

As mental health issues continue to rise, from stress and anxiety to crisis, technology-based solutions are stepping in to help close the gap.

From mental health apps, AI-powered assessments, and virtual reality therapy, digital mental health technologies are increasingly used by individuals and the NHS to support mental health, and in February of this year the Department of Health issued guidance for manufacturers to help them navigate medical device regulations and protect those using such devices.

Digital mental health apps like Wysa, Woebot, and MindEase are helping transform early intervention.

These AI chatbots deliver cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)-based techniques, guided mindfulness sessions, and journaling prompts, all available 24/7. Smartwatches and headbands equipped with biosensors now go

beyond counting steps—they track stress, sleep quality, and even heart rate. Paired with companion apps, they offer real-time feedback and guided breathing or relaxation exercises to reduce anxiety and panic.

Technology cannot replace human connection and for some the human connection is absolutely the right approach that they need, but for others it is proving to be a powerful bridge.

With long waiting lists, limited resources and a growing need for mental health services, this could be the way forward in helping those in need of early intervention and to prevent escalation. By making mental health support more flexible, private, and consistent, digital tools are helping many manage their wellbeing in a world that rarely pauses.

What digital tools have you been using?