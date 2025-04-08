Column: Derbyshire mum and allotment holder says 'April is a brilliant month for sowing'

Rainy day prepping at the allotment.

I hope you’re all doing well. Having survived the winter, I’ve been in catch-up mode at the allotment, determined to make this year a success after the disaster that was last year!

I’ve not been too active online recently; I wanted to make sure I had things in order before I started sharing too much again. I have been busy sowing and potting on though for a couple of months now and am ready to spread the word again, feeling a lot more on top of things.

So, what have I been up to?! Well, I’ve added a couple of polytunnels to my arsenal. One on the drive (don’t judge) for seed sowing and one at the allotment, where I plan to grow tomatoes, cucumbers and aubergines. I’ve never really given these fruits much space before and I’m hoping to up my yield from my usual outdoor growing. I’ll let you know if it works out!

I’ve also added plastic coverings (made from allotment scrap bits) to my large, raised beds, to create growing spaces for my chilli and pepper plants and I’ve begun building a 'broccoli house’ (basically a netted frame to stop butterflies from laying their eggs on my brassicas).

Tree grafting practice

One small change that’s already made a big difference is the hay I’ve been using as mulch, donated by Little Dolittle in Tibshelf. It’s helped with moisture retention and weed control, and it’s slowly improving the soil too. If you can strike up a relationship with local businesses to source things for the allotment, I highly recommend it; it helps them dispose of their waste products, too. I’m thinking cardboard, coffee grounds, manure and chippings; you get the gist! One man’s rubbish is another (wo)man’s treasure and all that!

I also recently learnt to graft fruit trees! A super knowledgeable lady at our allotments kindly offered to show us how it’s done! I’m not quite sure I’m a pro yet (we’ll see if my grafting survives), but it was much easier than I expected.

My upcoming plans are to get the plethora of seeds I’ve sown up to the plot and into the ground (perhaps when it’s just a bit warmer and the chance of frost has passed). I also want to revive the pond and surrounding area, which hasn’t had any attention in years.

If you’re reading this and haven’t sown a single seed yet, I say it every year - don’t worry. There’s still plenty of time to get started. April is a brilliant month for sowing directly into the soil or under cover. Try beetroot, lettuce, radish, spring onions and peas if you fancy something fast-growing and satisfying. You can also get potatoes in the ground, and it’s a great time to start weeding, mulching, and giving your beds a bit of attention before the season really takes off.

Happy sowing! Sarah Instagram @sarah.diggingtheearth.org.uk