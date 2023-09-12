Column: Could you help Inner Wheel support worthwhile causes beyond these shores?

​Elaine Campin, Lynda Wallace and Margaret Thomas from Inner Wheel District 22 (covering Notts and Derbyshire) are pictured.

​A fine demonstration of the difference that Inner Wheel members can make took place in Mansfield earlier in the summer.

District 22 International Service Committee Chairman (ISCC) Lynda Wallace (IW Chesterfield Scarsdale branch) heads a committee of five - four zone officers plus her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda discovered that her zone leader Elaine Campin was blessed with a flat garden – and a plan was hatched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the full support of the IW Club of Mansfield, of which Elaine is a member, a lunch in the garden with entertainment took place as a fund raiser for National Police Aid Charity (NPAC).

Blessed with dry weather, the food and friendship were excellent, although the entertainer had competition from the local primary school summer fete, which had a fire engine and police car in attendance, complete with sirens!

It also raised a very useful £1,401.

Inner Wheel and NPAC have a relationship going back over many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current chairman of NPAC is Marion Tasker, a past ISCC of District 22 and member of the Retford club.

Many Inner Wheel members volunteer for NPAC and nearly all clubs donate to or raise funds for NPAC.

NPAC is now in desperate need of help from the community. They are urgently looking for a new warehouse.

Can you help or do you know someone who can? If so, please contact Marion via [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NPAC sends educational and medical aid to developing countries. A big project at the moment is in Kampala, where they are supporting older children into tailoring.

If you have any spare things in your sewing box such as dressmaking scissors (that cut fabric easily), thread, scissors or “unpicker” tools, pins, needles, tape measures, rulers, French chalk or any other small sewing items, please contact [email protected] so that I can give you a contact that is local to you.