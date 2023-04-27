Flags and bunting will decorate the streets and fireworks and illuminations will light the night sky as celebrations take place up and down the country.

While the streets of London will surely be packed with tens of thousands of wellwishers, many more of us will come together to watch the Coronation gathered at home or at venues and events with a big screen.

I’ll be watching at Derby Cathedral with several hundred others – it's open to all and we’d be delighted if you could join us, but if Derby’s too far then many of our local churches will have services with special prayers and other celebratory events.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby. Picture by David Vowles.

Of course, we should remember that as well as the celebrations and pageantry the Coronation at Westminster Abbey is a solemn religious service with a liturgy rich in ancient ritual and beautiful prayers, as well as familiar ‘sing along’ hymns and specially commissioned pieces of music.

At its heart is the anointing of the King with oil consecrated last month in Jerusalem, symbolising his vocation to serve the people of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth.

Part of the ceremony recognises the monarch’s role as head of the Church of England, something that King Charles holds very dear and that guides his commitment to serve a nation and Commonwealth that is wonderfully multi-faith and multi-ethnic.

No doubt that diversity will be reflected when we are invited to join the Coronation ‘Big Lunch’ and share friendship, food and fun.

Even the Coronation quiche recipe, recommended by the King, was selected because it is easy to make and to share.

If the weather is kind, maybe you’ll venture out with family and friends to enjoy a picnic and toast the new King with family and friends in the park or a pub garden.

Dozens of roads will be closed for street parties in Derby, Chesterfield and elsewhere while there are events taking place in towns and villages across the county, from Glossop to Melbourne and everywhere in between.

It could also be an opportunity to include those sometimes left out: perhaps you might invite someone who lives alone or newcomers on your street or an elderly neighbour so they too can be part of the celebrations?

The more seasoned members of our communities may remember the last Coronation, and how a sense of pride in the new Queen brought people together following the hardships of World War Two and the years of rationing that followed.

Our new King is determined to ensure his Coronation celebrations should bring us together once again following the rancour and divisiveness of Brexit and the pandemic as well as the current ‘cost of living’ crisis.

Themes of service and neighbourliness have shaped all the Coronation planning and bank Holiday Monday (May 8) sees the launch of The Big Help Out (www.thebighelpout.co.uk), aiming to encourage as many as possible to sign up for volunteering opportunities.

Could you roll up your sleeves and volunteer to help a small organisation in your neighbourhood or a more high-profile national charity?

Whether you have an hour or the whole day to give, The Big Help Out encourages all of us to take an opportunity to join in and make a difference.

Later in the month, the church celebrates the festivals of Ascension and Pentecost from May 18 to 28, remembering Jesus’s heavenly reign and the sending of the Holy Spirit.

As we do each year, we commit ourselves to pray for those ten days ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ and to reflect on Jesus’s values of love, peace and justice.

These festivals inspire our work as churches to transform our local communities for good.

But, whether or not your motivation is spiritual, all our hope must be that the lasting legacy of the Coronation Bank Holiday Weekend is that it brings us together not just for a few hours but to stay together for the long term and to build a more United Kingdom.

